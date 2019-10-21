The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday paid unscheduled visits to five public schools in Lagos Island to assess their state of affairs, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the deputy governor visited Ade-Oshodi Memorial Baptist, Okesuna; Fazil-omar Ahmadiya Primary School, Ebute-Elefun, Sura; Dolphin Junior and Senior High Schools and Handy Craft Centre, Ebute-Elefun, all in Lagos-Island.

Speaking during his interactions with the students, teachers and the schools’ management, Hamzat promised that the state government would improve facilities in public schools to make the environment conducive for teaching and learning.

According to him, the state government is embarking on rapid infrastructural development of nursery, primary and secondary Schools across the state.

He said that the essence of the visit was to have first-hand experience about operational procedures in state-owned schools.

“The purpose of the visit is to understand how the children are being taught, to know if the teachers come to school at all and the challenges the teachers and students are facing.

“Our government will do the needful by improving the infrastructure of the state-owned schools so that they will be better than some good private schools,” he said.

Hamzat disclosed that plans were underway to recruit more teachers, noting that teachers must be tech savvy and have a teaching knowledge.

“The process is underway to recruit teachers that must be tech savvy, must be able to use the computer and do better analysis.

“They must have a degree either in Bachelor of Education (B.E Education) or NCE degree.

“This is to conduct on-the-spot assessment of the schools operations, facility and teaching method,” Hamzat said.

NAN reports that the deputy governor moved round the schools, inspecting the premises and classes to assess their teaching facilities.

He advised the pupils to take their studies seriously and imbibe good behaviour to make their teachers and parents proud.

“You have to study well in order to become great in life. You can become anything you want to be in life, the only limitation is yourself,” Hamzat told the students. (NAN)