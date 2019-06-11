Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr Manasah Daniel Jatau, has enjoined fellow deputy governors to complement their state governors instead of competing with them, in order to avoid rancor and smoothen their relationships for the common good.

Speaking at an interactive season with correspondents, Manasah said the role of a deputy governor is to complement not to compete, adding that competition is beginning to affect and cause conflicts between organisations and institutions like the press as well as security apparatus in the country.

The deputy governor also called on the press to support new Gombe administration by being fair in their reportage.

“You have the bigger advantage of knowing what is happening in society; so we expect you to help us with information that could help build and develop Gombe state,” the deputy governor, who noted the role communication, said.

The chairperson of the Correspondents Chapel, Hajara Leman, had earlier called on the deputy to carry journalists along by sharing first hand information and plans for the development of the state.