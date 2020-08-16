Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Edo State on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu, has slammed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for alleged underhand tactics in the ongoing election campaign in the state.

Expressing his displeasure, Atu said: “Governor Obaseki has become their nightmare and that’s why they have been engaged in shooting sprees and destruction of Obaseki’s billboards and posters in various part of the state.

“Such action is undemocratic, despotic and an invitation to anarchy. Governor Obaseki’s administration can’t be intimidated and cowed by the anarchical tendencies of the opposition party in the state. The PDP will consider taking appropriate actions in its quest for peace and justice, as it appears they have been deliberately pushed to the wall.”

He further said: “While we understand their frustration, we know their current actions are the last kick of a dying horse. We also want to equally draw the attention of the president to what’s happening in the state. Mr. President, we are aware you didn’t encourage violence even in your own election and therefore you can’t also be the one who has ordered the APC in Edo State to unleash violence and mayhem, as they are currently claiming that they have the backing of the President in all their actions.”