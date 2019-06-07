Omodele Adigun

As the race for the principal officers of the 9th National Assembly hots up, an international business group, the Nigeria Diaspora Trade & Investment Association (NDTIA), Venezuela, has thrown its weight behind Dr Orji Uzor Kalu’s ambition to become the Deputy Senate President just as it equally solicited the support and approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Abia North senator- elect. The group also enjoined other senators-elect from different political parties to vote for him for equity.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Diaspora Trade & Investment Association (NDTIA), we are giving our full support to Chief Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for the office of the Deputy Senate President in the 9th National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria Diaspora Trade & Investment Association (NDTIA), Venezuela, also requests the support and approval from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and other Senators elected from different political parties, to vote for Chief Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for Deputy Senate President.

“We are, therefore, soliciting support and vote for Chief Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for Deputy Senate President for the sake of the Nigeria Diaspora Trade & Investment Association”.