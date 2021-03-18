From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Vanguards Against Enemies of Democracy (VAED) said the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase did not stalled the patition of Nigerians in Diaspora based on ethnic or religious profiling.

The Director, Public Communications, Vanguards Against Enemies of Democracy(VAED), Tongzum Barde stated this on Thursday during a press briefing in Jos said Wase stalled the petition based of legislative procedures while presiding plenary and has nothing against his brother colleague.

“We have observed with utmost dismay how a mere legislative disputation on procedure between two parliamentarians, one of which is by far more experienced than the other, has been hijacked by political opportunists, ethnic jingoists and religious bigots masquerading themselves as “Nigerians in Diaspora” or their supporters to spread mischief by turning truth on its head, and as a result, heating up the polity unnecessarily.

“It is an indisputable fact, that the Nigeria National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, has consistently conducted its legislative businesses in the open and has shown its proceedings live on different media platforms. One therefore wonders where the story of ethnic profiling or intolerance emanated from as was claimed to have been publicly exhibited by the Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker during plenary. This is a lie from the pit of hell.”

Barde described Wase as a patrotic and detribalised Nigerians and won’t do anything to divide the country on religious and ethnicity as claimed by some mischief makers.

“At no point during the plenary did the Rt. Honourable Deputy Speaker profiled any ethnic group nor denigrated the very respected Nigerians in Diaspora, a group he strongly supported through the establishment of the Diaspora Commission in the 8th Assembly, which has since been established and headed by Hon. Abike Dabri Erewa.

“As advocates of peaceful democratic ideals, we advise the enemies of our nascent democracy to stay clear of ridiculing the progress that we have made as a nation. We are not willing to allow them to return us back to the dark days of anarchy and chaos through their fake news and propaganda.

“Every right thinking and lover of Nigeria should channel their energy at uniting our people in the face of the current challenges of insecurity we are collectively being confronted by, not to further aggravate them. We will NOT allow them”.