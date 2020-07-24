John Adams, Minna

The leadership crisis rocking the Niger State House of Assembly took a twist, yesterday, as the Deputy Speaker, Kassim Bako, voluntarily resigned his position.

Bako, who tendered his letter at the floor of the House during plenary, failed to give reasons for his sudden resignation.

It was, however, learnt that he was under pressure to quit the position or be impeached.

The member representing Lavun constituency, Jibrin Ndagi Baba, was sworn in as his replacement after being nominated by member representing Paikoro constituency, Suleiman Gambo Rabiu. Bako’s resignation comes barely two weeks after the Majority Leader of the House, Andrew Jagaba, and his deputy were removed.

The removal of the majority leader and his deputy, and yesterday’s resignation of the deputy speaker, is considered as to be signs of realignment of forces and interests in the 9th House of Assembly. But others say it deepens the crisis.

Signs of of an imminent leadership change in the House surfaced early this week when the speaker and other leadership of the House met with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the Minna Government House after plenary on Tuesday.

Speaker Abdullahi Bawa Wuse who read the resignation letter did not state the reasons for the resignation.