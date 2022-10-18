From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has condemned the gruesome murder of the village head of Nyalum in Wase Local Government area of Plateau State, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi by suspected bandits.

Was in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, the Deputy Speaker said, “I’m deeply touched and devastated by the news of the killing of the village Head of Nyalum, Alh. Muhammadu Sanusi”.

He regretted the cruel and gruesome manner which the traditional ruler was killed by suspected bandits, noting that it called for serious concern.

While acknowledging the concerted efforts of security agencies to rid our communities of criminal elements, the Deputy Speaker stressed the need for special attention to be accorded the area.

He charged the security agencies to go after the misguided criminal elements in communities and scale up intelligence gathering, calling for community volunteering and participation in the process.

“The security operatives must not rest on their oars in fishing out the perpetrators. I call on security agencies in the state to spare nothing in ensuring that justice prevails for the victim’s family and the people of Plateau State.”

Wase also asked the security agencies to put measures in place to ensure that such avoidable deaths and attacks are brought to an end.

The lawmaker extended his sincere condolences to the people and government of Plateau state and urged citizens to see these attacks on their lives and livelihood as a challenge to their rights to exist and live as free citizens.