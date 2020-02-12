The All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) together with 32 political Parties in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/444/2019 had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja in 2019, to amongst other things, restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering the Party pending the determination of the Suit.

The case has been called four different times in court, but neither INEC nor their lawyers had shown up in court after being served in all occasions.

On the 14th of Jan., 2020 the case was finally heard.

The Federal High Court upon hearing the Motion for an Interlocutory Injunction, adjourned for Ruling on February 17, 2020.

It is however incomprehensible on the part of INEC to take such decision which is an affront on the judiciary, an abuse of the Court Process and conscious disregard for the Rule of law.

Moreover, All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) as a political party, who was registered on June, 2017, these processes of elections as stated on the reviewed constitution ‘section 225A’ have not been consummated as 5 state governorship elections, Local Govt council elections in most states have not been held. Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun elections have not been held in this cycle.

Hence, the action purportedly taken by INEC yesterday, we can conclude that INEC as an institution, no longer has regards or respect for the rule of law and has lost the confidence of political Parties in the political affairs of the Nation.

We advise the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately reverse the purported decision in order not to infringe on the rights of All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) and other political parties, from participating in various elections already scheduled for the year 2020 and beyond.

Prince Alex Oyoro

Delta State Chairman

All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP)