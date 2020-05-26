Adewale Sanyaolu

Oil marketers in the downstream sector have said that deregulation remains an enabler for a private sector- led investment drive.

The marketers , who spoke at the recently held Nigerian Petroleum Downstream Summit on Webinar, in Lagos, at the weekend, said the downstream industry requires significant investments to raise standards along the entire downstream value chain.

They listed the areas requiring fresh and additional investments to include improved refining capacity, pipelines, trucks, depots, filling stations, ancillary services and derivative industries that would emerge from an improved downstream sector.

The marketers, however, said investors require an attractive environment, devoid of uncertainties.

The panellists who spoke at the online discussion included; Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, MD 11 Plc and Chairman Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Dame Winifred Akpani, MD/CEO Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited and Chairman Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN).

Others are Hajia Amina Maina, Group Chief Operating Officer, MRS Holdings Limited; Mr. Huub Stokman, CEO, OVH Energy Marketing Limited; Dr. Billy S. Gillis-Harry, National President Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN); Dr. Timothy E. Okon, Managing Partner, Teno Energy Resources Limited and Mr. Stanislas Drochon, Head of Africa Strategy and Transformation, PUMA Energy, who dialled in from Johannesburg, South Africa.