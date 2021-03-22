From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National President of Private Depot of Oil and Gas Marketers Association of Nigeria (PDOGMAN), Chief Lawrence Kalu, has said deregulation of the oil and gas sector would address the problem of fuel scarcity and inconsistent price, plaguing the country.

Kalu, who spoke recently at the organisation’s general meeting in Abuja, advised the Federal Government to sell off dilapidated refineries to capable investors to revamp the sector. “The problem of fuel scarcity and price inconsistency is caused by government. We are of the view that government should deregulate the oil and gas sector to stop the nonsense.

“If we are in full deregulation it would stop but because the system is partially deregulated there is nothing we can do but to continue experiencing the problem. The Federal Government should sell out some refineries that are dilapidated,” he said.

The newly elected president said his priority would be “to overhaul the system. Any of our member engaged in anything unethical will face the wrath of the law.

“PDOGMAN is an association involved in the marketing of petroleum products and ensuring product availability in all nook and cranny in the country. “We are proud to say that our members are fully in charge of over two thousand filling stations in Nigeria and we have more than five thousand members. We play a major role in the oil and gas sector.”