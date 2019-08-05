Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Acting Coordinator of Gombe State Greener Project (GGP), Muhammad Tasiu, has raised the alarm that desert encroachment is moving at an alarming speed of 600 metres per annum.

He warned that the endemic is degrading lands in the northern parts of the state.

The growing menace, he noted, prompted the establishment of the GGP, which is aimed at planting one million trees every year.

“Our target is to plant four million trees in four years of this administration.”

He explained the project is a mechanism the state government is putting in place to arrest the menace, which has claimed over 12 kilometres of land across the state in the last two decayed.

“The environmental challenges in Gombe State is not limited to desertification. We are also prone to erosion problem, especially in the Gombe metropolis where we have severe gully erosion, the planting of more trees could also arrest the situation,”

He added that about 11 non-governmental organisations had been engaged for the smooth running of the GGP which is in four sections.

“The first component of the project is to plant trees in residential areas and in public places as well as in schools and to sensitise residents on the need and benefit of tree planting. It will also encourage planting of trees in our places of worship.”

Muhammad told Daily Sun that the project has creation of shelter belt in four local government areas in the northern part of the state.

“We are working on the modalities of establishing the shelter belt which would arrest the issue of desert encroachment in the north,” he said.

On the sustainability of the trees when planted, Muhammad explained that the project had entered into agreement with the Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

‘‘YESSO, a World Bank-assisted project in Gombe State will employ 27,000 youths that will watch over the trees and make sure they survive and grow. They will be paid N7, 500 every month’’ he said.

Another dimension of the project, he said, was on how to address the issue indiscriminate felling down of trees in the state.

He lamented that on average, about 1000 trees are being fell by firewood sellers’ everyday in Gombe State “and they don’t plant any tree. That is also a major challenge that the government want to look into.”

The government official said the project would be flagged off by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya within the second week of August and those sites for the pilot project have been identified.