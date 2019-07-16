Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has revealed plans by the state government to plant one million trees in response to the growing desertification in the state.

According to the governor, as the tragedy of desertification and flooding continues to pose threats to the lives of residents in various communities as well as infrastructures like roads and bridges in the state, the government has decided to embark on massive tree planting.

“We will employ about 27 thousand youths, who will be paid N7,500 each and every month to watch over the trees and make sure they survive and grow,” Inuwa said.

The governor, who made this known at the flag off of the first road construction by his administration, said that the project will soon commence and that: “residents and communities should take the issue of desilting drainages in their domain seriously. As we are providing infrastructure across the state, we want our people helped in reducing the flooding incidences in the state by making sure that the waterways are free of waste.”

The governor confirmed that a number of bridges and culverts have been washed away by floods caused by heavy downpour in this raining season.

“The bridge in Biri, a community in Funakaye Local Government Area (LGA), 2 others linking Kanawa Yamaltu Deba and Kumo in Akko LGA have been cut off; another was also reported to have washed away in Kashere. We also have many culverts that have been washed away,” said Inuwa.

He explained that the incidents of flood in the state are mostly avoidable by making sure that water channels are kept clean and clear for free flow of water. And that indiscriminate felling of trees has contributed to the menace of desertification which is growing by the day in the state.