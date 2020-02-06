The Delta Economic Summit Group (DESG), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Chambers of Commerce with the objective of accelerating the economic development of Delta State.

DESG is a private sector-driven think-tank with focus on strategic change, especially economic development in Delta State.

Director General of the economic group, Mr. Chukwuka Monye, who disclosed this in Asaba, said the MoU with the US Chamber of Commerce followed an earlier one with Delta State government. He said DESG has supported the state government in organising the Delta @25 Economic Summit and successfully executed the pioneer edition of the ‘Unsung Heroes Award’.

Expressing commitment to the rapid economic development of the state, Monye noted that a research by a consulting firm, Ciuci, showed the state’s readiness to harness its vast economic and human capital potentials.

He said Ciuci has been providing advice to businesses in Africa, with over 350 A-list projects executed.

Monye however expressed worry on the paradox of the career preference study by Ciuci among 500 separate professionals in Asaba, Delta State.