By Moses Akaigwe

That the new Range Rover Velar was judged the Luxury SUV of the Year 2021 at the annual Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Award did not come to many lovers of the vehicle as a surprise.

This is mainly because of the Range Rover Velar’s distinctive design which features perfectly optimised proportions and a stunning silhouette – which have won for it a couple of international awards. Among them is World Car Design of the Year title at the 2018 World Car Awards.

Bringing glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, Velar offers a unique combination of design excellence and engineering integrity.

The latest honour for the new Velar was announced at the NAJA Awards ceremony held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria IslandLagos, recently.

The Velar, which is currently on sale in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors, also recently won the 2021 Business Motoring Award for the Highly Commended Best Large SUV.

The new Range Rover Velar fought off stiff competition from other vehicles nominated for the same category, while the organisers said they considered the nominees based on a combination of technology, design and style, and the Velar excelled on all fronts.

The Range Rover Velar was chosen as the outright winner in the luxury car category due to its class-leading technology, and novel features such as Pivi and Pivi Pro providing the latest in-car artificial intelligence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The artificial intelligence include self-learning navigation system for a fully connected journey; the deployable door handles which can retract when not in use, the split armrest and crafted materials throughout.

The judges also praised Land Rover’s cutting edge lineage, which is instantly recognisable in the Velar given its beautifully balanced stance with optimised proportions from the formal, powerful front end, through a flowing, continuous waistline, culminating in a taut and elegantly tapered rear. The Velar was also commended for its Meridian’s Trifield 3D technology which creates a truly unique ‘live’ sound experience.

Receiving the award at the event, the Coscharis Group General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Abiona Babarinde said: “For combining the off-road capabilities of a Range Rover and leading technology with the desirability of an electric vehicle, the Range Rover Velar just had to win it for us.”

He also added that the NAJA Award means a lot to Coscharis Motors, stating that it is fantastic for the Velar to win the Luxury SUV of the Year as that is what the vehicle truly represents.

“I am really happy to pick it up on behalf of Coscharis Motors and most especially the Land Rover team who put so much hard work into the design and engineering – it is great to be recognised for leading edge and innovative technology wrapped in such a fantastic design,” siad Abiona.

Every Land Rover vehicle sold by Coscharis Motors comes with a complementary 5 year/100,000km Service Plan and 5 Year/150,000km Warranty.