On a weekend crowded by a farrago of social events, the two-day design expo by NU MI Design House, on September 21 and 22 was well attended as the cream of the Lagos society and arts collectors from different walks of life turned up at the venue to watch the display of creativity by a mélange of leading Nigerian artists and product designers.

The 2019 Interior and Products Design exhibition at LASWA Yard, Falomo Jetty, Lagos, showcased bespoke furniture manufacturers and homeware product designer.

Artists whose works were on display included Studio Lani, Tosin Oshinowo, Alaga Collections, Funferekoroye, Kelechi Odu and Oguma Adegoke. Renowned artists, such as Polly Alakija, Ghariokwu Lemi, Olumide Onadipe were also featured. Guests were also treated to a curated selection from the Nike Art Gallery.

Tanwa Newbold, CEO, NU MI Design House and visioner of the exhibition, said the reason she picked the artist was because of her belief in what they are doing. “I went to their studio and I picked their works. So, this is not just an exhibition, This year is about promoting Nigeria’s creativity,” she said.

She added: “The whole point of this exhibition is to let people know that there is much to Nigeria than music. There is the music industry out there, and the art is also out there, product designers are here, so also architects and many artists, but we are not recognized for creating things in terms of interior designs, products design and industrial design. There is so much talent in creativity in Nigeria.”

One of the exhibitors was Lauretta Odusolu, CEO, Laura Bentley Lifestyle, who creates “lifestyle pieces that make our homes and offices and homes unique” for various clients all over the world.

Ghariokwu Lemi whose speciality is in social-political conscious arts presented artworks that relate to furniture and environments. His six-piece collection was strikingly feminine in their features.

For John Madu, a multi-disciplinary artist showcased an eclectic collection of artworks that included furniture making, illustration and fashion. Though appearing in his first exhibition in Nigeria this year as an artist, his works are sought-after overseas.

The event was supported by LASWA, the owners of the Yard venue, Bank of Industry, Plascon Paints and La Connoisseur wine store.