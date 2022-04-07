By Henry Uche

An organised Union under the auspices of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) Lagos Branch, has issued a stern warning to those it tagged, “Enemies of the Union”, to desist from every “cheap “ blackmail against the national leadership of the Union, saying that their (opposing fraction) project aimed at destroying the Union would fail in toto.

This was made known in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Olusegun Rhamon Balogun and the State Secretary, comrade Akeem Kazeem, after the branch executive committee meeting held on Friday 1st April, 2022 at the Solidarity House, Alausa, Ikeja.

In the statement, the Union leaders condemn in totality the barrage of attacks against the national leadership of the Association by the former President and his cohorts.

The branch recalled that the former president, Bola Audu was expelled from the Union last year when he was charged for human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons by the office of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and was subsequently charged to court. Ever since, the former Audu has vowed to destroyed the platform by any means, but would not allow that to happen.

“The Lagos State Branch which is the largest and strongest Branch of the Union pledged its total loyalty to the national body of the ASCSN under the leadership of the President, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon and the Secretary General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal. We have equally passed a vote of confidence on both leaders,”

The Balogun and Kazeem described the issues of financial misappropriation in the ASCSN as reported by some unscrupulous elements as trumped up stories and a product of the figment of the imagination of the former President and team of gullible minds whose agenda was to milk the Union dry.

They disassociated themselves from any member in the Branch in whatever capacity or under whatever guise who are part of the plot to destabilise the Union. Such members if any, they said- are on their own.

“The Lagos branch leadership of ASCSN is assuring all members that the Union is united and remain one happy family, let none of our members listen to those itinerant trouble makers who have lost out all fronts and are hell bent in ensuring that the union sink along with them. We’re not deterred by distractors, we must move forward,” the duo affirmed.