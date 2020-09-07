Tony Osauzo, Benin

In a massive show of support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, leaders of the various NGOs, Civil Society Organisations, Faith-based Organisations, among others, tuned up the APC campaign a notch higher on Sunday, organising a mega summit in Benin City.

The summit, chaired by Professor Julius Ihonvbere, was attended by dignitaries, NGOs, CSOs and bodies of the APC Campaign Council.

Professor Ihonvbere, while addressing the committee, said the campaign was a season to reflect and focus on strategies for good governance, urging the committee to put all hands on deck towards winning the September 19 election.

Meanwhile, former House of Representatives member, Rt Hon Rasaq Bello- Osagie, described the committee as a ground-clearing for the APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, adding that the current government’s only programme was ‘memorandum of understanding’.

He described Pastor Ize-Iyamu as a Man of God with vision and humility.

Also at the summit was Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who listed the pressing challenges of Edo State as security, education, lack of teachers, poor infrastructure and mass youth unemployment.

Analysing his “SIMPLE agenda”, he expressed dismay at the present government’s failure to create the 200,000 jobs it promised, reasoning that overall, the most pressing Edo crisis was bad leadership.

He regretted that the Edo State Central Hospital, built by the Adams Oshiomole’s government had been privatised by Governor Obaseki.

That step, he added, had nurtured an Edo apartheid system, of treating only rich patients and abandoning the poor ones; while the old hospital had been abandoned, and left in a dilapidated State with overgrown weeds.

In another development, Nollywood star and lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Olusola Desmond Elliot, has called on the Edo people to vote for the APC in the State’s September 19 gubernatorial election.

His call came at the APC ward rally in Anegbette, Etsako Central Local Government Area.

He praised APC as a party that fulfils its promises and that for the reconstruction of their road and other amenities, the party could be trusted to deliver.

The Lagos lawmaker also expressed confidence that Edo State and people would be better for it, if they voted en masse for Pastor Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, as their Governor.