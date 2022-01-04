From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States and Secretary General, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Dr Raymond Edoh, has urged activists globally not to retire from being watchdogs, voice to the yearnings of the ordinary in the society.

Dr Raymond Edoh, in a statement signed and provided to journalists in Abuja by his media aide, Emmanuel Daudu, expressed sadness over the death of the South African anti-apartheid hero, Desmond Tutu who died at age 90, adding that it is time for activists to do more.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, was until his death one of the country’s best-known figures at home and abroad. He was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

‘Yes! he is our elder brother going by the kind of activities we all engage in, which is activism. We miss him dearly,’ Dr Edoh said.

He described the late Tutu as a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

‘A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity, and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.

‘Desmond Tutu brought peace and unity through engaging world leaders in making change for the African subregion. In the same spirit. I will personally work very hard for a continuation of the achievement of Desmond Tutu in Africa and at large.

‘A leader that will be missed always. He viewed the project of Africa as a top priority and I ask every leader in Africa to join hands with us the young activists to bring about a better African and the world at large.

‘I want to make a strong commitment, by ensuring our communities that all voices of the oppressed will not be swept under the carpet, and I urge every youth in Africa to join hands with their various leaders as we work together to bring about the best out of Africa and the African of our dream. Peace to Africa Peace to the world.’

He appealed with international bodies and other organizations to make themselves available to help activists in the struggles lying ahead.