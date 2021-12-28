Funeral of Desmond Tutu, South African Anglican archbishop, human rights activist and Nobel peace prize winner, will hold on January 1 in Cape Town.

“Arrangements for a week of mourning are still in their infancy,” his foundation said in a statement.

Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90, in Cape Town, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said the activist’s death “is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans.”

The archbishop also served as the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the abolition of apartheid and he is known for coining the term ‘Rainbow Nation’ to describe post-apartheid South Africa.

…Titanic figure of non-violent struggle – Marwa

NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) has described the late Tutu as a titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights and evangelism.

Marwa, who was former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, in a statement issued by his media director, Mr Femi Babafemi, said the renowned clergyman would be remembered for his stand against apartheid through non-violent means similar to Mahatma Gandhi’s approach in India.

He commiserated with Tutu’s family, Christendom and the people and government of South Africa stating that the world would surely miss “the Arch’’ as he was fondly called as the last of a kind.