Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Askia Ogieh, has said unity and peaceful co-existence among tribes in the country are non-negotiable.

He said Nigeria must harness its diversity for development.

Ogieh, who was speaking at the weekend when leadership of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit, expressed his concern about the crises that were being reported in the North and urged the youths to formulate programmes that would enhance cohesion among ethnic groups.

He stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among northerners and southerners, focusing on factors that bind them together, while playing down those that fan the embers of disunity.

While calling for true federalism, Ogieh said too much powers are concentrated at the centre and that there is an urgent need for restructuring of the polity.

Ogieh, who was conferred with an award of excellence ‘Garkuwa Matasan Arewa’ (Shield of the North) by the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, expressed his gratitude and used the opportunity to salute the Emir of Zaria, stating that he started his Rotary Club experience in Zaria, with encouragement from the Emir.