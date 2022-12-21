From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has said that desperate politicians are allegedly after the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) Godwin Emefiele, so as to advance their ambition.

The campaign organization, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said politicians desperate for elective offices see the country as an “estate” for sale. It charged those allegedly after Emefiele and the apex bank to be careful not to discredit the institution, noting that the effect will be disastrous for the country’s fragile economy.

“This is especially on the backdrop of apprehensions that inordinately ambitious politicians that run activities with bullion vans and raw cash are out to destroy the nation’s financial institutions, particularly, the CBN, for their selfish political interests.

‘It is instructive to caution that the stability of the CBN as Nigeria’s apex financial institution is critical to the economic and social health of our nation and must not fall prey to corrupt politicians who are out to annex and control our national patrimony as well as resources for their personal ambitions.”

“Nigerians know the politicians who are desperate for political office as their “turn”, who see our nation and her citizens as an estate for sale, and who believe that their vacuity, many gaffes, manifest incompetence, incapacity for leadership and allegations of smelly past can be perfumed through the dispensing of corruptly acquired cash.