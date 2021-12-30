From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Nigeria’s Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia, Innocent Alaoma Iwejuo has attributed the recent upsurge of moral decadence and security challenges facing the Nation to the unbridled consumption of Methamphetamine commonly called Mkpuru mmiri in Igbo by some youths who he said are desperate to make quick money at all cost .

Alaoma Iwejuo, who also doubles as the Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa regretted that most youths of nowadays are alien to hard work, self-determination and perseverance because of the influence of materialism in society, stressing that this could be curbed through the inculcation of moral values and civic education in them by parents and guardians.

Iwejuo a native of Okwuta, Egbelu – Isiala Uvuru, in the Aboh Mbaise Council Area of Imo State made the observation at a civic reception accorded him yesterday and two other prominent indigenes of the area – Hon. Justice Kenneth Amadi of the Court of Appeal, Abuja and Hon. Magistrate Clementina O. Emeka Opara of the Lagos State Judiciary organized by the Uvuru Platinum Association and the Oke – Ovoro Ezuo people’s assembly held at the Oke – Ovoro Secondary School Play Ground during which the all bagged award of honour and excellence.

According to him: “As Leaders of tomorrow, our youths must be focused, obedient, resilient and hardworking and should desist from all manner of vices especially the consumption of illicit drugs such as Methamphetamine which usually pushes them into all manner of crime and criminality”.

The diplomat who recalled his humble beginning as a village boy in his community expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyema and the senate for finding him worthy to serve as an Ambassador and promised not to let the Nation down.

Earlier in his speech, Udo Nwanguma President of Uvuru Platinum Association (UP House) explained that the apex socio-cultural association in Uvuru Ikedinari (UCDU) and the Oke – Ovoro Ezuo People’s Assembly, an A-List think thank socio-cultural Organization in Oke – Ovoro Clan resolved to honour the three indigenes in appreciation of God’s blessings to the community through their appointments and elevation into positions of authority and which had brought honour and glory to the entire community.

“The entire Oke – Ovoro Clan as can be seen by the support of Oke–Ovoro Appex Socio-cultural Association Oke–Ovoro Ezuo People’s Assembly (OOEPA) are happy and related for these honours done by their illustrious sons, members and daughters. You have been a shining and leading examples in your impeccable character as citizens of Oke–Ovoro worthy of emulation by our teaming youthful population, stars in your individual fields of endeavour, your resilience and hard work have been very outstanding and the tunics propelling you to greater heights and achievements”.