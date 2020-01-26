Tony Osauzo, Benin

Violence, which has become part of crisis-ridden Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), continued yesterday, as a podium for a rally, two vehicles, hundreds of chairs were destroyed and burnt overnight by unknown persons at the rally venue at Iyekhe, off Poly Road in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area.

In spite of the arson attack suspected to have been carried out by rival factional members of the party, the rally held yesterday with a heavy turn-out of party bigwigs and faithful.

Addressing a large crowd of party members, yesterday, National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the APC is a party of peace and would continue to preach same, assuring that the party would win the governorship election in the state.

The rally was organised to receive over 30,000 members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by a two-time member of the House of Representatives and the Edo North Senatorial candidate of the PDP in the last election, Hon Abubakar Momoh.

Oshiomhole said the party must integrate from the unit to the highest level “so that as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC will be a different party. When I was told that they burnt this place last night, I said they should be prepared to put more fire in other places because they can’t stop us.

“But don’t allow anybody to push you to any length that will provoke you to fight. Those who think they have the power to fight should channel such energy against the opposition parties. What is happening here should reinforce our confidence in God, when God decrees peace, nothing can stop it, when God says it no man born of a woman can stop it.