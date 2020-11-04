Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic may not have had a serious effect on the proposed 2021 budget in Jigawa State as the Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar presents a N156.5 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget yesterday the Governor who tagged the budget as “Budget of Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation – Meeting the Next Level Agenda IlI declared that it is higher than the 2020 Original and Revised Budget by 2.4% and 29% respectively.

Badaru explained that the total provisions for recurrent and capital expenditure across these two sectors amount to about N78.25 billion which is equivalent to almost 50% of the total budget.

In his presentation, Badaru declared that: “Almost 50% of the total proposed budgetary provisions are earmarked to the two most critical human development sectors, namely education and health”

He said education sector accounts for 36.4%, of the total budget, the Health Sector allocations amount to about 13.5% – about on point below the target mark of Abuja Declaration

Governor Badaru, however, stated that the consolidated income and expenditure positions of the 27 Local Governments are about N71.83 billion which is about 5% over the 2020 original consolidated approved estimates of about N68.32 billion.

Speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun said the previous budget has achieved about 90% implementation and also assured that the assembly will do all within its powers to give speedy consideration to the budget approval.