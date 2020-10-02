Emma Njoku

Victor Osimhen will be on duty for the Super Eagles in the upcoming international friendly matches against the Desert Foxes of Algeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia billed for Austria

Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, gave the assurance amid fears that the Napoli of Italy record signing may not be available after 14 Genoa players and staff returned positive tests for coronavirus after their Serie A league game with Napoli at the San Paolo Stadium last weekend.

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner made his full debut for Napoli in their 6-0 demolition of Genoa in the match.

Meanwhile, Napoli confirmed, on Wednesday, that all of the tests have returned negative results and but Osimhen and the rest of Napoli players and officials underwent another round of tests yesterday ahead of Serie A clash against reigning champions, Juventus on Sunday.

Although the result of yesterday’s test was still awaited at the time of filling this report, Ibitoye expressed optimism that Osimhen will be fine and available for the Super Eagles’ international friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.