Year 2020 has been a bittersweet one for actress and movie producer, Chioma Richards who has just finished shooting two brand new movies entitled, Grandma’s Neighbours and The Deputy.

Speaking with Inside Nollywood, Richards said: “2020 has changed the way we live and interact with the world and everyone is grappling with it. I had to self isolate and get tested for the virus after a particular film project I worked on called and informed me that there was a suspected COVID-19 case on the set.”

Richards says her greatest fear was infecting other people and when she finally got on set she was a wreck!

She said: “I couldn’t articulate lines. And then my test result failed to come in 24 hours after I was told it would so I prepared for the worst. Blessing Egbe, my producer on that set was amazing in helping me adjust.”

Speaking on her new projects she said: “2021 is already here and I have just finished work on two new movies entitled Grandma’s Neighbours and The Deputy due for release in 2021. We are in post production now. Shot in Lagos, Grandma’s Neighbours stars Ngozi Nwosu, Kalu Ikeagwu, Kunle Coker, Yemi Blaq, Ayo Adesanya, Nuella Njubigbo, Emeka Okoye and Alexis Ifechigha. Grandma’s Neighbours is the story of a retired grandmother who lives opposite three couples and the different drama in the lives of these couples.”

Speaking on her second movie, Richards continues: “The Deputy was shot in Asaba, Delta State. It is the story of two women in a race to become deputy governor. They resort to blackmail and throwing money around in a bid to win the election by hook or crook. Featuring Daddy Sam Obiagor, Chinyere Nwabueze, Ibiwari Etuk, Ijeoma Richards, Happiness Kalu, Eze Sampson, Maimuna and Yahaya Abaji, The Deputy is my first production in Asaba, Delta State.”