From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

PDP presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday said he would not only remain an active member of the party, but also participate in campaigns of the general elections.

The former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria said though he did not win the ticket he was happy that his team brought a breath of fresh air to the electioneering process.

He blamed his defeat on the effect of money, adding that money was overwhelmingly effective in the choice made by delegates.

He alleged that leading aspirants bribed delegates with $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000 which they could not resist.

He stated this in a Thank You Message to his supporters, Nigerians and members of the New Nigeria Group, on Monday.

He said although his team did not achieve the interim goal of seeing him become the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, “most people including enlightened PDP members acknowledge that we brought a breadth of fresh air to political campaigns”.

“It is clear that the effect of money was overwhelming in the choice made by the delegates. It was also clear that the delegates could not resist the lure of 20,000, 15000 and 10,000 dollars offered by the four leading contestants. We were aware that money would be a factor, but we had hoped it would not be the exclusive factor.

“Let me state that I am not discouraged at all. I believe that we fought a good battle and achieved tangible and intangible results. Nigerians and the international community are now acutely aware of what we represent.”

“I intend to remain active and visible for the rest of the campaign season leading to 2023 elections. For now we will remain in the PDP until the Lord directs otherwise.

“Let me also confirm that the NNG movement will remain active until our vision is accomplished. So it does not matter how this present struggle ends, NNG will have a perpetual existence until we birth the New Nigeria of our dreams”

