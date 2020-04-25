Christian Agadibe

Fast rising actress, Adaeze Ajah stormed Nollywood six years ago. Since then, the Superstory star has had movie roles coming her way, but she’s determined not to be stereotyped. She is also resolute in her decision not to give up on love despite experiencing heartbreaks.

Tell us about your growing up?

I come from an average Lagos family, having almost anything I wanted. I have two siblings, a sister and a brother. So, for me, it was a balance. I had the option of hanging out with my brother and his friends, and when I got tired of being a hard guy, I could turn to my sister and we would do all the girly stuff together.

Career wise, what are you currently promoting?

There is more than one thing to be promoted as an actor, and I think the best strategy is to promote everything you can at the same time. But if it is mandatory to pick one, I would say I am currently promoting ‘The Hub’. In fact, my plan for 2020 is to be bigger in my career as an actor; and also to push my brand, House of Aeda. Fans should expect to see more versions of me on their screens. But I will not be stereotyped.

What inspired The Hub and what do you like about your role?

The Hub is a web series produced by Versimedia. We are currently in the second season and I love this project because it gives me the opportunity to beat my chest about my decision not to be stereotyped. The character I play is something else; it’s out of this world (laughter).

How do you cope with sexual harassment from fans and colleagues?

It is what it is, and as much as we try to ignore it, it does exist. What works in one situation might not work in another situation. So, the best strategy I have adopted is to try and avoid awkward moments, awkward discussions and rely on my guts. I also firmly state my stance even when I am not asked.

What is the craziest thing a fan has done to you or misconceptions people have about you?

No crazy fans yet and no misconceptions.

Who is your most favourite artiste and what would you do to him behind closed doors?

My most favourite artiste is Burna Boy. Behind closed doors, I would button his shirt for him (laughter).

Have you been heartbroken, if yes, would you give love another chance?

Yes, I have been heartbroken. And yes, I will fall in love again and again.

What do you desire in a relationship?

I desire trust, understanding and love.

What does sex mean to you?

Sex means commitment, understanding and bonding.

How do you control your sexual urge when your partner is not around?

I control my sexual urge by talking to Jesus (laughter).