Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that despite its attendant imperfections, democracy remains the best form of government.

“We may not have attained the heights we desire as a nation but the truth remains that democracy, with its imperfections, remains the best form of government.”

Ortom who made this assertion in his Democracy Day message noted that in spite of economic and security challenges the state had faced over the years, successive governments have continued to contribute their quota to the development of the State and the country in general.

“Between 1999 and this year, Benue has enjoyed uninterrupted transition of power from one administration to another. The previous governments of Benue made concerted efforts to develop the state; and our administration is building on those blocks and doing more to improve on the economy, security and generally improve the lives of our people.

“We have made significant progress in uplifting the status of education, health, infrastructure and agriculture sub-sectors, to mention a few,” Ortom stated.

The Governor who used the opportunity to reel out some of the achievements of his administration in the area of education, agriculture, health, road, electricity among others enthused that for five years, his administration has consistently given 40 percent subsidy on fertilizer to Benue farmers.

He said the gesture had gone a long way to ease the difficulties previously experienced by the farmers in accessing fertilizer.

The Governor also appreciated the support of people of the State in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic even as he urged them to sustain the cooperation and continue to adhere to preventive measures against Coronavirus such as wearing of face masks, frequent hand washing with soap, use of alcohol based sanitizers and above all, keeping physical distancing.