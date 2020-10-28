LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara Customs Command yesterday said it has generated revenue of N2.714 billion for the third quarter of 2020.

A released by the office of the Kwara Public Relations Officer of the service, Chado Zakari, in Ilorin on Wednesday showed that the revenue was generated between July and September.

The custom had set a annual revenue target of N8.38 billion.

The statement disclosed that some of the factors which might have led to the short fall in revenue include, the government fiscal policies such as high excise duty rates which leads to low patronage of excise products, ban on importation of foreign rice and vehicles through the land borders, and general economic down turn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the command could not generate any excise duties, in April, due to lockdown.

It further added that the state command has gone beyond Revenue Collection/Generation, to creating an enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive in line with the Comptroller General’s mandate, with the resolve by the Command to achieve and equally reduce the cost of doing business.

The release indicated that state command generated N5.058 billion from January to September.

It also showed that the total amount of revenue generated by the command since its inception hits N7.463 billion.

According to the report, the command also within the period recorded twenty-one (21) seizures worth N35.4 million.