From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah has expressed his dismay over many lofty promises by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians but failed to fulfill.

He noted that his worry is that the President would be leaving Nigerians far more vulnerable than when he came into power in 2015.

The Catholic Bishop also noted that the corruption Nigerians thought would be fought has become “a leviathan and consequence of a government marked by nepotism.”

He stated this in Sokoto while addressing thousands of Catholic faithfuls during his 2022 Christmas Message titled, ‘Nigeria: Let Us Turn A New Page’.

“I have listened as the President’s Friday men, wearing their laurels won from chasing shadows, have accused me of attacking the President, or not being a patriot. Some even went to the length of accusing me of being against Islam or the north.

“The important thing is that none of my critics has quarreled with my facts. If they accuse me of stating inconvenient facts/truths, then, they can at least give the facts their interpretations.”

“It is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came, that the corruption we thought would be fought has become a leviathan and sadly, a consequence of a government marked by nepotism.

“In my Easter Message last year (April 4, 2021), titled, Before Our Glory Departs, I drew attention to the urgent need for us to reclaim our glory because it was slipping away from our hands. Before our eyes, the notion of patriotism was becoming alien in the minds of our young people.

“To President Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander in Chief. Mr. President Sir, a merry Christmas to you and your entire family. I speak for myself and Nigerians when I say, we thank God that He mercifully restored you to good health.

“We know that you are healthier now than you were before. We can see it in the spring in your steps, the thousands of miles you have continued to cover as you travel abroad. May God give you more years of good health.”

“However, I also wish that millions of our citizens had a chance to enjoy just a fraction of your own health by a measurable improvement in the quality of healthcare in our country.

He also commended President Buhari for his efforts made in the area of infrastructure, saying there has been a measurable improvement in the landscape especially in the area of roads.

He however commended the President for his efforts and honesty of seeking to end malfeasance in the electoral processes as well as his courageous support for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Am I to believe that you knew and could do nothing about the Muslim-Muslim ticket within your Party? Still, we pray for a free, fair and credible election. Since this is your last dance, I do wish you a merry Christmas.

“Next year, as your Bishop, I will endeavour to visit you in Daura to catch up on outstanding Tithes and other duties you owe your Diocese.” The Catholic Clergy noted.

While wishing the political class, a happy Christmas. Bishop Kukah reminded them that they are seeking power at a time when the nation is in severe distress and urged them to serve as problem solvers if elected.

“We have heard your promises, but we do know that promises before elections are sweet, but actions after elections are often bitter.

“I plead with you to co-operate and collaborate with institutions which are tasked with the responsibilities for these elections, INEC, the Security agencies, the National Peace Committee, civil society organisations and the entire people of Nigeria.

“We are already overwhelmed by violence and our future hangs in a balance. Do not further fan the embers of hatred and divisions. Seek to create a vision that can unite our country. Learn the mistakes of the past especially in the areas of managing our diversity and designing an effective mechanism for power sharing.”

“To those who have returned from captivity and those still in bondage. For you, dear brothers and sisters, we thank God that you are alive having suffered for being in Nigeria. May God the restorer heal you wholly and grant you the spirit of forgiveness.

He however urged Nigerians not be carried away by promises or even claims of past records, rather to seize the forthcoming elections to examine the leaders and assess their honesty.

“Even the best leader has to be engaged. We have not engaged this government out of malice. We have done so out of a sense of duty, to ensure that our glory does not depart.

“Let us all sign on to participating fully and delivering free and peaceful elections as a foundation for a new dawn for our country. The world is waiting for Nigeria.

“The unborn are waiting for a new country. Go, brothers and sisters, go, magnify the Lord. Be happy because God is with us. Merry Christmas to you all.” He said.