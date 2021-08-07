For plus-sized actress cum filmmaker, Njideka George who turned 23 during the week, marriage isn’t on her priority list. All what she is thinking of right now is how to take her career to the next level.

After what she described as a tough year 2020, Njideka feels blessed and thankful for witnessing yet another birthday. “Honestly, I feel blessed; it’s been a tough year. I lost some close people last year. I lost my mum’s twin brother to cancer. I can’t disclose the others I lost, so I’m thankful to God that I’m alive. My family and friends are also alive and healthy. I’m counting my blessings,” she told Saturday Sun.

Njideka, however, maintained that she is contented with her achievements so far and not thinking marriage at the moment. Hear her: “I’m happy for the support I get from my family especially my mum. I’ve always had their support but like I said, it’s been a tough year but their support has made it easier. They take my business like it’s theirs. I’m truly thankful. But honestly, I’m not thinking about marriage or having kids. If the right man comes and it’s God’s will, then I’ll gladly get married. But marriage isn’t on my priority list for now. I have a business I run, it’s a plus-size fashion line called Dekas Place. Aside being an actor and producer, I’m also a plus-size model. Despite my size, my body is priceless. I have grown to love every part of me – every fold, every curve, and every single part of me. So, all I’m focused on right now is the expansion of me as a brand, and the expansion of my business. Once I achieve this, I’m confident that cars and houses would be peanuts for me.”

