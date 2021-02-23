From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Four former Service Chiefs and a former Director of Defence Intelligence as ambassador-designates following their nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This Senate urged the President to post the newly-confirmed ambassador-designates to neighbouring countries like Chad, Cameroon and Niger, where there is an ongoing insurgency war.

Those confirmed were Abayomi Olonisakin, former Chief of Defence Staff; Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff; Ibot-Ete Ibas, former Chief of Naval Staff; Sadique Baba Abubakar, former Chief of Air Staff; and Muhammad Usman, former Director of Defence Intelligence.

Their nomination a fortnight ago had generated mixed reactions from a cross section of the public. While some Nigerians hailed their appointment, others wondered why President Buhari was in a hurry to appoint people who just exited the service.