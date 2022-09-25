From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Leader of Ward2Ward4Atiku, Hon. Abraham Chila, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will get 65% votes in Benue State despite Governor Samuel Ortom’s support for Governor Nyesom Wike, in the power tussle within the party.

Governor Ortom had pitched tent with Wike, tasking the PDP to meet the demands of the Rivers State governor who has been clamouring the resignation of the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

But, in an interaction with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Chila disclosed that regardless of whatever stunt the governor could pull during next year’s general elections, PDP and Atiku will always garner 65% of the votes cast.

He pointed out that from 1999 to date PDP has become very entrenched in Benue State, adding that the fact that Dr. Ayu is the national chairman of PDP makes it imperative that nothing could change the voting pattern in the state.

“You may wish to know that my governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, is also a candidate for the Senatorial election in next year’s election. Interestingly, the presidential election and that of National Assembly come up the same day.

“So, with Governor Ortom’s fate tied to that of His Excellency, Vice President Atiku Abubakar, it is impossible for PDP to get less than 65% of the total votes cast. And with our son, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, as the national chairman, PDP has the bragging rights for the maximum votes from Benue State,” Chila noted.

Chila, who contested the party’s ticket for Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, explained that being a predominantly agrarian state with more population in the rural communities, no other political party can achieve rural penetration more than PDP.

He added: “Further, you know that the first thing that comes to your mind when it rains is an umbrella.

“Now, serious rain is beating Nigeria both in the area of security and economic downturn. Our people remember the umbrella and how PDP provided the good old days.

“We need stability and security and Benue State voters know that the only man that can pull Nigeria back from the precipice is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The former Vice President is not coming to the Presidency as a learner, but will bring his wealth of experience to bear on national reconstruction.”

On the calls by some PDP stakeholders on Dr. Ayu to resign, Chila stressed that those making the calls are either mistaken or mischievous, arguing that the former Senate President emerged through a foolproof process that was not controverted.

According to him, those urging the national chairman to quit when he committed no impeachable offence amounted to questioning the very rudiments of democracy as only the party through a national convention, which is the highest caucus of the party, could make such demands.

“Ayu has not committed any offence. Therefore, anybody asking him to leave office is indirectly calling for the proscription of PDP, which is not attainable in a democracy.

“People should look beyond Ayu as an individual, he represents that party on account of the mandate freely given to him.

“If I may add, what would be the compensation for the North Central if Ayu resigns? The North Central has been making sacrifices for the growth and stability of PDP.

“Do we have to wait for 24 years before being considered for the presidential ticket, why must we throw away the consolation prize of national chairman?” Chila demanded.