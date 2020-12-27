From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government on Sunday despatched delegation to condole a former governor of the State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso over the death of his father.

Kwankwaso who is also mmediate past Senator that represented Kano Central in the Senate had lost his father, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso in the early hours of December 25th 2020.

The delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna consist of Commissioners,Special Advisers and heads government agencies in the state.

While delivering the condolence message, Gawuna said “I wish to on behalf of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commiserate with you over the death of our father Late Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, the Makama Of Karaye”.

“His death is a great loss not only to you but to the entire people of Kano State”he stated.

“We are praying to Almighty Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and also give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of this great gentleman” Gawuna said.

Responding the former Governor Of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso thanked the Deputy Governor for the visit.

Similarly, the same delegation visited the Qadiriyya House at Kabara Quarters to condole the family of Late Sheikh Nasiru Kabara over the death of his wife Hajiya Maryam Nasiru Kabara who died recently.

The Deputy Governor was also at Fagge Quaters to condole the family of Late Alhaji Ado Muhammad Fagge, the Registrar Of Kano State Polytechnic who passed away recently after a brief illness.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to repose the departed souls.