From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammed Alibak, has said despite sanctions imposed on the country, it , excelled in different sectors.

Alibak specifically listed the health sector, the field of science, electricity and water distribution as areas the Islamic Republic of Iran has excelled.

Alibak also said despite all hardships and ups and downs, grassroots support remained the main source of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement issued in commemoration of the forty-third anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Alibak said: “Now that we are on the eve of the forty-third anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, I consider it necessary to congratulate this prominent event, which is also known as the greatest revolution in the world in the twentieth century, to thegreat people of Iran and all freedom seekers in the world.”

According to Alibak, “The Islamic Revolution of Iran took place at a time when the world was divided between the materialist blocs of East and West, and few thought that an oppressed nation could break the framework and come up with a new plan. But the people of Iran, led by Imam Khomeini (PBUH), were able to oust the Shah, who was a kind of puppet of the Western powers and pursued only their interests in the country and the region, and set up a new course in the world.”

The Iranian envoy further said: “To reach here, Iranian nation has paved a long way, full of obstacles and barriers, mostly manufactured and set up by those foreign powers who have been refusing to come along with and grasp the new realities of the new Iran. From imposing a deadly war, to launching unending campaigns of economic terrorism, sabotage, and psychological warfare, those powers who were opposed to our revolution, our independence, and our self-reliance, did all they could to stop our popular movement. But the will and resilience of the great and proud nation of Iran was and is, stronger than their schemes.”