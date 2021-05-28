From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has said despite the security challenges bedeviling the country, Nigeria is in safe hands.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance while receiving the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Special Assistant to the President on Media, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Mohammed called on Nigerians not to succumb to the apocalyptic or doomsday predictions about the country, saying such predictions won’t come to pass.

Mohammed appealed to leaders at all levels to give the people a message of hope instead of making comments that can only aggravate tension.

Mohammed further emphasidsed on the critical role of traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace and security, insisting that they cannot and must not be ignored as the nation seeks to restore peace and security across the country.

The minister appealed to Oba Ajakaiye to work with his fellow traditional rulers, as well as the Government of Ekiti State, to ensure peace and security in the state.