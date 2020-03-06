Emma Njoku

Cyriel Dessers is on cloud nine over his call up to the Super Eagles.

The Heracles of Netherlands prolific forward was included in the 25-man list of players invited by coach, Gernot Rohr, for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on March 27 at the Stephen Keshi Stadiun in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In a new video he released on his Twitter page, yesterday, Dessers revolved he couldn’t wait to put on the green and white (Nigerian) jersey. The former Utrecht striker uploaded a video which showed a glimpse of what Super Eagles fans should expect from him when he makes his debut.

The 25-year-old striker currently tops the scorers chart in the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals in 25 games for Heracles this campaign.

Meanwhile, ex-Super Eagles’ utility player, Garba Lawal has described Dessers call up as an excellent addition to the national team’s bench.

Lawal, who plied his professional trade in the Dutch League, said the striker would add quality to the Eagles’ attack even if he may have to start from the bench.