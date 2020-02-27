Heracles Almelo goal poacher, Cyriel Dessers could become cap-tied to three-time African champions Nigeria next month.

According to Het Belang van Limburg, nothing stands in the way of Dessers playing for the West African giants, after securing a Nigerian passport on Tuesday.

Born in Tongeren to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother 25 years ago, the striker qualifies to represent Nigeria if the Nigeria Football Federation invokes the granny rule.

The leading scorer in the Dutch league revealed that five years ago he made up his mind he wanted to play for the Super Eagles and not Belgium, where his father is from.

A source close to the Heracles striker told only SCORENigeria: “He said he has been following the Super Eagles for a long time and though he has played for Belgium at youth level, he had made up his mind five years ago that he wanted to play for Nigeria, where his mother is from.”

“It took only about three hours to get the passport and the Nigerian embassy in Den Haag was very co-operative.

“He was very, very happy,” the source disclosed.