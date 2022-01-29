Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers put the disappointment of missing out on AFCON 2021 behind him after scoring four goals in Feyenoord’s 6-2 win over Vitesse on Thursday.

Dessers has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for Feyenoord, but it was not enough to secure him a spot in Nigeria’s squad for AFCON 2021.

However, he showed why he deserved to be on the plane as he scored four goals in his side’s 6-2 win over fellow Eredivisie side Vitesse in their friendly clash on Thursday.

Patrik Wålemark put Feyenoord ahead in the third minute before Dessers doubled the lead moments later.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Vitesse drew level in the space of a minute, but Dessers and Wålemark once again put the home side ahead before half-time.

The second half proved to be Dessers show as he scored in the 51st and 56th minute to give Feyenoord an emphatic win.

Dessers will now hope to carry the form into Feyenoord’s next league game, which is the little matter of the derby against city rivals Sparta Rotterdam on February 6.