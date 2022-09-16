Super Eagles and Cremonese striker, Cyriel Dessers has confessed that the Italian Serie A is a more difficult championship than the Dutch Eredivisie and the Belgian First Division A.

Dessers’ reputation as an accomplished goalscorer in the Netherlands is not in doubt, having netted 36 goals and added ten assists in 93 Eredivisie matches. The 27-year-old forward won the top goalscorer award in 2020 while playing for lowly Heracles.

The Nigeria international only managed seven goals and five assists in 60 matches in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, but it did not take anything away from his finishing prestige.

However, after six games in Serie A, Dessers is yet to find the net and the former Genk ace admits the Italian is not for the cowardly.

Dessers, though, vows to be unstoppable once he finds his range for newly-promoted Cremonese.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Gianluca Di Marzio), Dessers said, “The (Italian) championship is difficult, harder than the Dutch and Belgian ones. But I knew that.

“Even for me, arriving in a newly promoted club from a club used to fighting for the title, it will not be easy.”

Dessers started all of Cremonese’s first six league matches, but he fired blanks as the Grey and Reds lost the first four to Fiorentina, Roma, Torino, and Inter Milan.

Cremonese has toughened up recently, picking up impressive draws at home to Sassuolo (0-0) and away to Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta (1-1).

Dessers, last year’s Europa Conference League top goalscorer with ten goals, is banking on his past experiences to help end his barren run in front of goal.