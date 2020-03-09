Newly invited Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers has revealed he had always wanted to visit the country, but he has always been advised against travelling into the country.

However, he is finally happy to come after he was invited for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone later this month.

Dessers was born in Belgium, but he qualified to play for Nigeria through his mother. But despite having a Nigerian mother, the 25-year-old had not visited Nigeria before.

Not that he did not wish to come, but it was due to unfavourable travel advice he received. Insurgency issues besiege northern Nigeria, and that may have played a part in Dessers decision.

“We used to want to go in the right direction, but there was negative travel advice, Dessers told Tubantia.nl

Nevertheless, he can’t wait to come later in the month, and it would be for a chance to fulfill his childhood dream.

“Now I am still going, but in the protected world of football. My distant dream and ambition used to be to play for Nigeria someday, but that wasn’t considered real,” he added.