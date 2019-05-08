The final of this year’s Delta State Headmasters Cup Football Competition for Primary Schools takes place today at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Destiny Primary School Ughelli will be up against Nosiere Primary School, Agbor in an encounter that promises thrills and excitement.

To get to the final, Destiny Primary School defeated Ughwrume Pry School Uvwie 4-3 after penalty shootout while Nosiere had an easy ride over Bovi Primary School, Ozoro with a 3-0 victory.

Delta State’s number one citizen, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour for the final match together with other top dignitaries in the state’s executive council.

Incidentally, Governor Okowa will also witness the last day of events in the Delta State Schools Sports Festival, which also takes place at the same venue in Asaba.

A total of 1,275 student athletes in Delta State across all the 25 Local Governments are taking part in the developmental competition, which is expected to produce the state’s representative for the National Youth Games.

The school students are vying for honours in nine sports, which are athletics, chess, scrabble, volleyball, basketball, handball, badminton, table tennis and tennis.