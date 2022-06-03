From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said that soldiers on internal security operations in the Niger Delta region have uncovered and destroyed over 40 illegal refineries in the last two weeks. The DHQ also said that the soldiers discovered and destroyed165 metal storage tanks, 72 ovens, 23 dug out pits, five wooden boats and recovered over one million litres of stolen crude. It also recovered 500 litres of AGO, 6,250 litres of PMS, six trucks, three outbound engines, one AK 47 rifles and arrested 21 criminal oil thieves in the last two weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure, said all the recovered items and the suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Onyeuko, at a media briefing on update of military, police and other security agencies’ operations conducted across the country between May 19-June 2, said the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North East have killed several terrorists and recovered large catches of weapons during a clearance operations in some villages in Borno State.

He said the terrorists, who could not withstand the firepower of the soldiers, abandoned their logistics and some family members, numbering over 100, who were recovered by troops during the encounter. Gen Onyeuko, while noting that the military has trained a total of 122 local vigilante in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, to assist the security agencies forestal law and order of hinterland communities, said that within the period under review, military operations recorded tremendous successes, while the security situation across the six geo-political zones of the country remains dynamic.

