Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has ordered a former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, to enter his defence at his criminal trial over an alleged destruction of evidence.

The court made the order on Thursday after dismissing the no-case submission filed by Metuh to stop the trial.

Justice Ishaq Bello, the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, in his ruling refused the application for lacking in merit.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in the case accused the ex PDP spokesman of destroying his statement which he made under caution to its operatives and investigators on January 5, 2016.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Metuh committed the offence while in its custody on January 5, 2016, over allegation of his fraudulent receipt of N400 million from the office of then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Metuh was subsequently charged with separate offences of money laundering involving the N400 million transaction before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

After the EFCC closed its case by calling its witness and tendering exhibits to back the allegation of destruction of evidence, Metuh had filed a no-case submission, contending that the anti-graft agency failed to make out any case against him.