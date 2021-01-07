From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Security Council is to meet next week to review the ban on motorcyles following the security situation in Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who revealed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Thursday, explained that the review became necessary as a result of reports of destruction of impounded motorcycles in the area.

“Governor Samuel Ortom says the Benue State Security Council will meet next week to review the situation in Katsina-Ala and Ukum, following the ban on motorcycles in the area.

“The Governor’s attention has been drawn to reports of the destruction of impounded motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala, and he gives assurance that the Security Council will review the ongoing operation in the affected areas.

“He reaffirms the resolve of his administration to sustain the support given to security agencies for the protection of lives and property in all parts of the State.

Earlier this week, the social media was awash with reports over alleged burning of impounded motorcycles by the military in Ukum and Katsina-Ala which make up the Sankera axis.

However when contacted, Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini declined to comment on the matter but directed our Correspondent to the Defence Headquarters Media Operations Department for further information.