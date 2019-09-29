There are speculations that detained journalist and activist, Chindo Onumah may have been released. He was arrest this evening by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on his return from a trip overseas.

But there are speculations that he might have been released.

Unconfirmed report said that he was release at about 10 pm after he was taken for questioning by DSS operatives.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, could not be reached for confirmation of the release of the activist as his cell phone was switched off.

Onumah also an author, is a critic of the current government and has been seeking for good governance through his writings.

His is also the coordinator of African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) which has flayed his arrest, calling for his release.

AFRICMIL through a release, issued by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz said it was “alarmed over the arrest of its Coordinator, Mr Chido Onumah, this evening, by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

“AFRICMIL condemns in strong terms the unjustifiable arrest of Mr Onumah and demands his immediate and unconditional release.

“Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit.

“The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming on the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against.”

So far, no reason has been given either by the DSS operatives or AFRICMIL for his arrest.