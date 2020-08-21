The new Malian authorities, who came to power after the recent coup, are discussing with Senegal the possible deportation of detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to Senegal, a Malian military source told Sputnik.

“There are talks with Senegal on his (Keita’s) deportation (to Senegal)” the source said on late Thursday.

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako.