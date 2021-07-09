By Lukman Olabiyi

Rights groups, lawyers and activists have condemned the detention of 49 Yoruba nation agitators arrested on Saturday July 3 in Ojota, Lagos by the men of the Nigerian Police.

Police had on July 5, took the detainees to the State Magistrates’ Court to secure an order to further detained the protesters in its custody pending investigation but the action, has attracted wide criticism.

Different rights groups and lawyers have also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, to call police order and not to undermine the constitution of the country.

Kunle Adegoke SAN, was among the lawyers who condemned the detention of the protesters, said action of the police amounted to violation of human rights and breach of the constitutional right of the protesters.

He said there is no section of the constitution that restrained citizens from staging peaceful protest, nor attached condition to staging of protest.