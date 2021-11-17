By Henry Uche

Ifeoma Anieze-Corona is the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of Reji Roma Limited and the current President of Rotary Club of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Born in Onicha Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state, her recent investiture ceremony as the 15th President of Rotary Club of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos coincided with her 57th birthday. It was a double celebration for her.

The impressive event which took place at the Havillah Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, drew the crème de la crème of the city.

Daily Sun had a chat with her after the event

How do you feel today having your investiture as the Rotary President and also celebrating your birthday on the same day?

I feel great. It is wonderful that today it is a double celebration for me. I thank God for His grace.

Was the joint celebration deliberate or mere coincidence?

Actually, I would say yes and no because there were some people I really wanted to be part of my investiture ceremony but they couldn’t make it. Even now, one of them is still not around because he had travelled out with his wife. Unfortunately, he came back alone because she passed away. However, he told me he would be back at a certain time so I decided to move it to October 23rd which coincides with my birthday. I honestly feel really feel bad that they could not make it.

What does Rotary Club provide that is different from other charity organizations?

Our club is unique in its global representation of every tribe or nationality. We have, if not the most diverse and far-reaching organization in the world. Our diversity goes a long way in understanding, navigating and working sensitively with the varied cultural nuances. Like myself, I speak two foreign languages, Italian and French.

I spent most of my childhood with my mum as the last child and everything I know how to do today, I owe it to my mum. She was my greatest inspiration

What levels of assistance does the club offer to people in need?

Today, the club provides immunization for polio, treatment of diabetes and hypertension, vaccination for cervix cancer, provision of clean water, food, amongst other things.

My tenure is for a year and there are many projects we will embark on such as taking care of communities, school projects, sponsoring indigent pupils, construction of toilets some facilities in schools and taking care of women with physical challenges.

What categories of people have you been able to reach out to?

We have continued to advance and spearhead new programs by serving an increasing number of disadvantaged people including the economically disadvantaged, those suffering from some illnesses.

What do you think are the experiences that have prepared you for this role of Rotary President?

While growing up, I lived with my mum and learnt everything from her. She was my greatest influence and inspiration. She gave us a good upbringing. We had the best of life in the village. We went to the stream before going to school, went to the farm, even though I was the last child, I was not exempted from doing those domestic chores. I am completely a home, village girl and I am very excited about it. And I can tell you, I can stay at home and do things, I don’t get tired, I have been on my feet for the past few days so today when I am done with this installation ceremony and I will take time off to rest.

Do you think that your role as Rotary president will disturb you from other engagements?

No, not at all. The truth of the matter is that I worked on myself and I think I am very excited doing rotary work. That is why it doesn’t disturb anything or any other activity that I am engaged in. I can plan my work, I can work from anywhere.

Speaking of the work you do for Rotary, it seems there is a task ahead of you based on the number of projects and the funds you need to execute the projects. Give me a sense of how you hope to go about it

I believe in achieving whatever I set out to do. Of course, I know that times are difficult now. The economy is in bad shape and not many people can afford to give easily as they used to give but all hope is not lost. There are still people around who can support us.

In this post COVID period, there is a different kind of challenge now. Do you think that the current challenges will affect your performance as President?

No, not really. I don’t want to believe that because l know there are still people who believe in virtues so if you need all those kind of people, you can still wrap up a whole lot of things. It is not as easy as it used to be though because if you look at the value of the naira and everything, you will understand that times have changed but I am determined to work and achieve success in my tenure.

What is your advice for younger women who find it difficult to come up with this balancing act that you seem to do effortlessly?

When there is a will, there is a way. How I do mine is different because of the kind of training I got from my mum. I am not expecting everybody to be like me but I encourage them that to be in this space, you must have a heart to lead. People in this digital age, I don’t know where to start from but I think we can still find one or two people who will be willing to make a difference.

At 57, you still look very good. What’s the secret?

First of all, I think women should stop hiding their age. It is in the mind and when people feel like they are getting old, it even stresses them out. I am a happy person, I just love to be happy and I exercise as much as possible. I am always on my feet and I think it helps. I think people should take exercise more seriously.

What are the nuggets of wisdom at 57 years that you wish to share with younger women?

First and foremost, you must be straightforward and be principled. Some people may see me as tough but that is not the case. I just love to do things the right way and I am straightforward. My word is my bond.

You mentioned earlier that in this digital age, people tend to be selfish. Now, with this in mind, how do you intend to attract younger people to this club?

Well, it is really tough because their ways are not our ways but we have a lot of new things we are introducing into Rotary club. Rotary is relaxing their rules, making them simpler because there are many things that were not allowed in Rotary club before but now you have to do things that will attract them. However, we will still keep the standard, and continue to work as Rotarians.

We really work to make it more interesting, more interactive and see how the younger ones can join is because if you do it the way it was before, their ways are completely different. Now, we need to do a lot of things that will make them feel welcome.

What is the most important thing for you as a leader?

Humility. I like to be very humble and relate with everybody at their various levels.

